Lukka

Finance

Crypto Asset Software Firm Lukka Hits Unicorn Status After $110M Series E

The company is now valued over $1.3 billion after its latest funding round, Lukka CEO Robert Materazzi exclusively told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Lukka’s Materazzi: Crypto Is Here, and All the Biggest Banks Know It

Crypto businesses are increasingly leaning into traditional banking products, Materazzi said, and he is excited to see how traditional banking starts to merge with digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

State Street Teams with Lukka to Expand Crypto Services

Partnership comes in response to increased crypto interest among traditional asset managers, alternatives managers

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Lukka Hires Former State Street Global Head as CFO

In her new role as CFO, Kinga Bosse will oversee all aspects of Lukka’s financial positions and fundraising.

by Casey Wagner /

