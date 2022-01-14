Lukka
The company is now valued over $1.3 billion after its latest funding round, Lukka CEO Robert Materazzi exclusively told Blockworks
by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Crypto businesses are increasingly leaning into traditional banking products, Materazzi said, and he is excited to see how traditional banking starts to merge with digital assets.
Partnership comes in response to increased crypto interest among traditional asset managers, alternatives managers
by Ben Strack /
In her new role as CFO, Kinga Bosse will oversee all aspects of Lukka’s financial positions and fundraising.