Markets

These 6 cryptocurrencies are hinting at a small cap summer

Crypto has only two mega-cap assets and five large caps — but there are over 140 small-cap tokens jostling for higher prices

by David Canellis /
Web3

Cheatsheet: Solana never closer to flipping Ethereum (but still far away)

The way things are going, Solana could soon be closer to flipping Ethereum than Ethereum is to eclipsing Bitcoin

by David Canellis /
Markets

Solana takes break from eating Ethereum’s lunch — for now

Ethereum is constantly pestered by smaller competitors for mindshare. Some reckon Solana could be the final boss

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Crypto still has a long way to go to live up to Coinbase’s latest ad

If what Coinbase says is true — that crypto is a legitimate financial alternative — then it must kick its addiction to supply inflation

by David Canellis /
Opinion

$10B Mystery: Is OKB Really the 7th Largest Crypto?

$10b or not $10b, that is the question

by David Canellis /
Markets

The Problem with Crypto Market Caps

Market capitalization is not the best metric to determine the value of a cryptocurrency project, execs say, urging users to “look beyond the hype”

by Shalini Nagarajan /

