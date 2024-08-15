market capitalization
There are a total of 6 articles associated with market capitalization.
Crypto has only two mega-cap assets and five large caps — but there are over 140 small-cap tokens jostling for higher prices
The way things are going, Solana could soon be closer to flipping Ethereum than Ethereum is to eclipsing Bitcoin
Ethereum is constantly pestered by smaller competitors for mindshare. Some reckon Solana could be the final boss
If what Coinbase says is true — that crypto is a legitimate financial alternative — then it must kick its addiction to supply inflation
$10b or not $10b, that is the question
Market capitalization is not the best metric to determine the value of a cryptocurrency project, execs say, urging users to “look beyond the hype”
by Shalini Nagarajan /