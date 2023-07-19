marketplace

There are a total of 4 articles associated with marketplace.
Web3

NFT execs: Cutting barriers, propelling use cases key to segment rebound

OpenSea sees “enormous potential” in redeemable NFTs and the gaming space, marketplace’s chief business officer tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

SoftBank Messaging Giant To Launch NFT Marketplace in Japan

The marketplace, dubbed Line NFT, is slated to go live on April 13

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceWeb3

OpenSea Looks To Improve Customer Support and Fight Fraud

The NFT marketplace will partner with Web3 communications platform Metalink in an effort to mitigate theft

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

Fantasy Startup Investing NFT Marketplace Shutdown a Day into Beta Launch; Here’s Why

Following considerable criticism, Visionrare temporarily shut down its operations and ditched plans to charge users for its core product offering less than 24 hours into its beta launch.

by Morgan Chittum /

