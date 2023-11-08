NEAR foundation

DeFi

Wintermute CEO accused Near Foundation of failing to redeem stablecoins

Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Financial Services Firm Cuts Employee Salaries in Lieu of Layoffs

A Web3 game developer added a gaming industry veteran, while an infrastructure startup brought on the ex-global markets director at Deutsche Bank

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN

A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiMarkets

NEAR Token Spikes After Protocol Raises $150M Led by Three Arrows Capital

“We are looking forward to leveraging the funding to improve access to blockchain technology in an ever growing list of countries across the world,” Marieke Flament, NEAR Foundation CEO said in a statement

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Binance Labs Led $12M Investment Round for WOO Network

The capital raise follows a few months after the network’s $30 million Series A round in November

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

WOO Network and NEAR Foundation Partner After Closing $5M Token Swap

As part of the partnership, WOO Network will be a key builder in the NEAR Protocol ecosystem.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

