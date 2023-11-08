NEAR foundation
Evgeny Gaevoy says that Wintermute will be pursing legal action against Near Foundation and Aurora Labs
A Web3 game developer added a gaming industry veteran, while an infrastructure startup brought on the ex-global markets director at Deutsche Bank
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized
“We are looking forward to leveraging the funding to improve access to blockchain technology in an ever growing list of countries across the world,” Marieke Flament, NEAR Foundation CEO said in a statement
The capital raise follows a few months after the network’s $30 million Series A round in November
As part of the partnership, WOO Network will be a key builder in the NEAR Protocol ecosystem.