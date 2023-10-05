netherlands

Finance

Kraken to acquire Dutch crypto broker in European expansion

Financial details about the deal were not made public

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

3 central banks unveil prototype for global Bitcoin monitoring

Policymakers would be able to access customized dashboards for quick insights under the BIS prototype

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto exchange scores Netherlands registration where Binance failed

The Singapore-headquartered exchange said it received registration approval in compliance with the Netherlands’ Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Netherlands Arrests Suspected Tornado Cash Dev Days After US Sanctions

Dutch authorities have arrested a suspected Tornado Cash developer and warned it wouldn’t rule out further arrests

by Shalini Nagarajan /

