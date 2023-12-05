Neutron

Business

Neutron to acquire 25% of CosmWasm developer Confio

Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Cosmos community split on how to deal with ‘accidental’ double-signing on consumer chain, Neutron

The controversy might harm the “value prop” of Replicated Security, Rodriguez says

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Cosmos devoted funds to boost DeFi activity. It scored a token windfall in return

Neutron is seeking the reallocation of 25k ATOM tokens that had initially been given to P2P

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos governance considers penalizing validators for Neutron standstill

Validators who ran two different node versions tried to execute the same transaction, now the Cosmos Hub is debating if they should be slashed

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Neutron Becomes First Cosmos Chain to Launch on Replicated Security

Neutron will be bringing the benefits of Replicated Security to developers following the passing of proposal 792

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Q&A: Neutron Project Manager Talks Cosmos Interchain Security Upgrade

The ninth major upgrade to the Cosmos Hub paves the way for the launch consumer chains, which lease security from established validators

by Macauley Peterson /

