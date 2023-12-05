Neutron
There are a total of 6 articles associated with Neutron.
Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem
The controversy might harm the “value prop” of Replicated Security, Rodriguez says
by Darren Kleine /
Neutron is seeking the reallocation of 25k ATOM tokens that had initially been given to P2P
Validators who ran two different node versions tried to execute the same transaction, now the Cosmos Hub is debating if they should be slashed
Neutron will be bringing the benefits of Replicated Security to developers following the passing of proposal 792
The ninth major upgrade to the Cosmos Hub paves the way for the launch consumer chains, which lease security from established validators
by Macauley Peterson /