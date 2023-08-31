NFT Royalties

There are a total of 4 articles associated with NFT Royalties.
article-image

Opinion

Greed killed NFT royalties. The marketplaces that dropped them could be next

Creators should always have control over how their work is created, published, distributed and handled

by Betty /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Yuga Labs Blacklists Royalty-avoiding Marketplaces

LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

NFT Creators Looking for Royalties Face an Uphill Battle: Galaxy

Three royalty-free NFT marketplaces launched in 2022 alone

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

EducationWeb3

How NFT Royalties Work – and Sometimes Don’t

Are NFT royalties designed to offer artists a better business model? A closer look at how they work explains their true potential

by John Gilbert&Ornella Hernandez /

