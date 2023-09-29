Offchain Labs

DeFi

Offchain Labs’ Goldfeder talks Timeboost, transaction ordering and more

Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Blockchain scalability is a ‘solved problem’ says Offchain Labs CEO

Regulatory compliance and building better user interfaces is the next step for wider blockchain adoption

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Offchain Labs, Espresso Systems link up on transaction ordering tech

Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Arbitrum Stylus could cut costs 100x with two virtual machines

Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers

by Bessie Liu /
BusinessDeFi

Offchain Labs now gives you the option to launch low-fee chains on Arbitrum networks

AnyTrust chains will trade an extra trust assumption for lower fees and faster withdrawals

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Offchain Labs makes BoLD moves with new permissionless validation protocol

Arbitrum’s latest protocol will prevent delay attacks, making strides toward decentralization

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Arbitrum Airdrop: What You Need To Know About This Ethereum Layer-2

Arbitrum will no longer be entirely governed by Offchain Labs following tomorrow’s airdrop

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Offchain Labs Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs

“It just felt like a very natural decision,” Steven Goldfeder from Offchain Labs told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs, Offchain Labs Add Execs

Genesis restructures leadership as CEO set to step down; Citi taps crypto leaders

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Funding News: Offchain Labs Raises $120M, Alpaca Secures $50M

Along with the multi-million dollar Series B funding, both companies are set to expand their crypto-related offerings.

by Morgan Chittum /

