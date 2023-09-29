Offchain Labs
Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key
Regulatory compliance and building better user interfaces is the next step for wider blockchain adoption
Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack
Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers
AnyTrust chains will trade an extra trust assumption for lower fees and faster withdrawals
Arbitrum’s latest protocol will prevent delay attacks, making strides toward decentralization
Arbitrum will no longer be entirely governed by Offchain Labs following tomorrow’s airdrop
“It just felt like a very natural decision,” Steven Goldfeder from Offchain Labs told Blockworks
