OKCoin
There are a total of 4 articles associated with OKCoin.
OKCoin faces accusations of making false claims on three separate instances that is FDIC-insured
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee
by Ben Strack /
While Coinbase has shared the initiative, it is not just about Coinbase, but the collective industry and aims to be inclusive and democratic, CEO Brian Armstrong said.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Regulating crypto is a complicated issue, said Hong Fang, CEO of OKCoin, and it would be harmful to the industry if Coinbase is the only company with a voice.
by Casey Wagner /