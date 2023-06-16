OKCoin

Policy

FDIC warns OKCoin about deceiving customers with protection claims

OKCoin faces accusations of making false claims on three separate instances that is FDIC-insured

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Avalanche Developer Adds Execs Amid Asia-Pacific Push

Blockchain firm executive named vice chair of new Commodity Futures Trading Commission committee

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Coinbase Proposes Digital Asset Policy to Help Chart Regulatory Course

While Coinbase has shared the initiative, it is not just about Coinbase, but the collective industry and aims to be inclusive and democratic, CEO Brian Armstrong said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Policy

Coinbase Wants a Seat at the Regulatory Table, So Does Everyone Else

Regulating crypto is a complicated issue, said Hong Fang, CEO of OKCoin, and it would be harmful to the industry if Coinbase is the only company with a voice.

by Casey Wagner /

