On the Other Side
The possibility that user-intent based applications could theoretically censor user activity is a “potential threat,” Chase Chapman says
Seed Club founder Jess Sloss is excited to “open the doors and let other people see what we’ve been seeing for the last few months”
Walden sees more DeFi protocols taking the unbundled approach to building their marketplaces
Gunter acknowledges that there are “no perfect solutions” to the problem of MEV
“We want to do more than build a great business — we want to change the world”
The crypto industry has diversified over the years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is its apparent obsession with money.
Unless you’re a hacker or someone gaming the system in an attempt to “rug a treasury,” David Phelps says, “governance sucks”
A niche set of brands can effectively launch an on-chain media strategy right now, Alinsug says
“Everyone everywhere needs to be making decisions. How are we going to enable that in the best way possible?”
“The physical and digital are no-longer distinct products, but two sides of the same coin”
When people have to choose between entering centralized or decentralized services, “you want the doors to be the same size”
“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”
Catalyst founder Jim Chang says “we need a standard that takes in all the standards”
Yup’s Kabessa says “Twitter is our core competitor, rather than each other”
Many common functions in Ethereum’s NFT space, like minting and burning, do not exist as token standards
All NFTs on Ethereum, from CryptoKitties to the latest projects, can hold other tokens