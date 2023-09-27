On the Other Side

There are a total of 16 articles associated with On the Other Side.
article-image

DeFi

Account abstraction: Finding a balance between on- and off-chain activity

The possibility that user-intent based applications could theoretically censor user activity is a “potential threat,” Chase Chapman says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Seed Club’s latest cohort focuses on apps that ‘feel nothing like Web2’

Seed Club founder Jess Sloss is excited to “open the doors and let other people see what we’ve been seeing for the last few months”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Analysis

Variant’s Walden advises crypto teams to opt for less governance and more free market

Walden sees more DeFi protocols taking the unbundled approach to building their marketplaces

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Analysis

Espresso’s Gunter on tackling Ethereum’s MEV problem

Gunter acknowledges that there are “no perfect solutions” to the problem of MEV

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Base protocol is spearheading ‘the next generation of the internet’: Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak

“We want to do more than build a great business — we want to change the world”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Are crypto apps destined to always be focused on money?

The crypto industry has diversified over the years, but one thing that hasn’t changed is its apparent obsession with money.

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Current blockchain governance is ‘a terrible system,’ says JokeRace’s Phelps

Unless you’re a hacker or someone gaming the system in an attempt to “rug a treasury,” David Phelps says, “governance sucks”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Web3 is the ‘next era of brand-building’ says Vessel founder Alinsug

A niche set of brands can effectively launch an on-chain media strategy right now, Alinsug says

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Crypto DAOs need to move to a ‘post-token’ model, JokeRace co-founder says

“Everyone everywhere needs to be making decisions. How are we going to enable that in the best way possible?”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Your next sweatshirt could be hardware for on-chain activities

“The physical and digital are no-longer distinct products, but two sides of the same coin”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

To defeat centralization, the crypto user experience has to be easier: Synthetix founder

When people have to choose between entering centralized or decentralized services, “you want the doors to be the same size”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Reward consumer feedback with Web3 tech, Multicoin’s Vujicic says

“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

There are so many blockchains. And that’s totally OK, says Catalyst’s Chang

Catalyst founder Jim Chang says “we need a standard that takes in all the standards”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Social Will Lead to a ‘Renaissance of Feature-specific’ Apps

Yup’s Kabessa says “Twitter is our core competitor, rather than each other”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

Content Creators Need More Token Standards, Folklore Founder Says

Many common functions in Ethereum’s NFT space, like minting and burning, do not exist as token standards

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Web3

ERC-6551 Turns Any NFT Into a Web3 Wallet

All NFTs on Ethereum, from CryptoKitties to the latest projects, can hold other tokens

by Darren Kleine /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.