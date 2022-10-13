Polychain Capital

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Polychain Capital.
article-image

DeFi

Uniswap Labs Valued at $1.6B After $165M Funding Round

The latest raise is one of the largest-ever funding rounds for a DeFi protocol

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Polychain Capital Sues DEX Maker, Demands its Investment Back

Polychain says it has been deprived of its ability to redeem Shipyard Software shares, a year after it led the DEX provider’s funding round

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Polychain Capital, Paris Hilton and Others Invest $20M in Swiss-based ORIGYN Foundation

The nonprofit has a technology that “certifies and guarantees the authenticity of physical and digital items using advanced recognition and identification techniques” via computer vision, artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Web3

NFT Artist Beeple Auctions Latest Work for $28.9M at Christie’s

“Human One” is a real-life sculpture that comes with a non-fungible token.

by Morgan Chittum /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.