Powell

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Powell.
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Rally in Late Session Following Fed’s Rate Increase

Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Altcoins Rise Despite Rate Hikes and Ukraine Conflict

Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets

by Luke Conway /
Policy

Fed Opens Debate on CBDC, Takes No Policy Stance

The Fed was careful not to take a side in its Central Bank Digital Currency white paper Thursday, which the industry has been waiting for since May

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

BTC, ETH Momentum Stalls; Yellen Clarifies Crypto Regulation: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH see their strong momentum stall on hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen provides clarity around ‘broker’ definition.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Fed Officials: Tapering May Come Sooner Than Expected

Largely on par with what Powell previously stated, FOMC minutes revealed that officials discussed the possibility of scaling back their unprecedented asset purchases

by Casey Wagner /

