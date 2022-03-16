Powell
Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future
Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets
The Fed was careful not to take a side in its Central Bank Digital Currency white paper Thursday, which the industry has been waiting for since May
BTC and ETH see their strong momentum stall on hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen provides clarity around ‘broker’ definition.
Largely on par with what Powell previously stated, FOMC minutes revealed that officials discussed the possibility of scaling back their unprecedented asset purchases