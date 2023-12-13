Price

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Price.
Opinion

No one is in crypto for the tech. We’re all here for the price

In spite of all the technology that goes into Bitcoin — from the software to the hardware — none of it means anything at all if the price is too low

by David Canellis /
Markets

From novelty to nostalgia: New Liberty Standard’s crypto legacy

When the exchange emerged in October 2009, bitcoin saw its price rise above $0 for the first time based on pioneering methods used to calculate its value

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

How Did Ether Price Predictions Fare After Shapella Upgrade?

Validator withdrawal limits, the ability for stakers to hedge out exposure and general interest has proved to be mostly accurate in the short-term price predictions for ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Binance Token BNB Falls 6% after CFTC Files Suit

The exchange’s token has dropped more than 6% following allegations that it violated trading and derivatives laws

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Price Rally to $21.5K Takes Pause

Despite bitcoin’s weekly rally above $21,000, muted activity in traditional equities and a predicted slowing of global growth may keep risk-on assets at bay, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

How Crypto-Related ETFs, Stocks Have Performed Compared to BTC

The stock prices of Marathon Digital and Hut 8 Mining have each increased by about 250% in the last 12 months

by Ben Strack /

