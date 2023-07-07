Prime Brokerage

Business

Floating Point up against wall following $20M hack

The crypto prime brokerage has slashed the majority of its staffers from its payroll

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

Crypto Prime Brokerage Enlists Former Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Exec

TradFi veteran Peter Eliades will look to support asset managers with infrastructure to make entering crypto easier

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Gemini Acquires Crypto Trading Tech Platform Omniex

The buy allows the company to publicly launch a crypto prime-brokerage offering

by Ben Strack /
Finance

The Future of Prime Brokerage

“The way that the crypto market works is different from a traditional space,” said Michael Shaulov, CEO and co-founder of Fireblocks.

by Tanaya Macheel /

