ProChain Capital

Markets

Crypto hedge funds have rallied in 2023, but can they catch up with bitcoin?

Crypto hedge fund managers have largely stabilized from 2022, but they face a rough road ahead when it comes to capital-raising

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

VanEck Exec: Use Cases of NFTs ‘Approaching Unlimited’

Asset manager launches NFT collection as a digital membership card of sorts for crypto-focused investors

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin and Ether Plunge as Fed Moves To Shrink Balance Sheet by $95B a Month

Central bankers move toward aggressive balance-sheet reduction and faster interest-rate rise as inflation and Russia-induced woes continue

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

November’s Crypto VC Funding Already Tops $3 Billion

Five times more venture capital money poured into digital assets so far in 2021 than in all of 2020.

by Casey Wagner /

