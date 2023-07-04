rocket pool

There are a total of 6 articles associated with rocket pool.
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Upcoming Ethereum update stimulates liquid staking token growth

Liquid staking providers gain traction, as users prefer greater liquidity and flexibility from their staked ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

zkSync Era Welcomes its First Liquid Staking Protocol

Following its deployment on zkSync Era, Rocket Pool has no immediate plans to launch on other chains

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Ethereum Staking Demand Skyrockets Following Network Upgrade

Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Rocket Pool Upgrade Lowers Ethereum Staking Cap to 8 ETH

Ethereum staking service Rocket Pool has rolled out some updates following the successful Shapella fork last week

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Fresh Ethereum Staking Index Wants To Promote Decentralization

The new product is a tokenized basket of ETH staking providers’ ether derivatives including Lido, Rocket Pool and StakeWise — but not Coinbase

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

These Crypto Projects Are Still Hitting All-Time Highs

A number of tokens, including Rocket Pool, Aptos and Optimism have each hit all time highs so far this month, potentially setting the scene for a major 2023 turnaround

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.