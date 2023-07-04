rocket pool
Liquid staking providers gain traction, as users prefer greater liquidity and flexibility from their staked ether
Following its deployment on zkSync Era, Rocket Pool has no immediate plans to launch on other chains
Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand
Ethereum staking service Rocket Pool has rolled out some updates following the successful Shapella fork last week
The new product is a tokenized basket of ETH staking providers’ ether derivatives including Lido, Rocket Pool and StakeWise — but not Coinbase
A number of tokens, including Rocket Pool, Aptos and Optimism have each hit all time highs so far this month, potentially setting the scene for a major 2023 turnaround