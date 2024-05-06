Rostin Behnam

Policy

CFTC’s Behnam warns crypto industry that more enforcement actions are coming 

CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said a growing crypto industry and lack of US laws is going to inevitably lead to more enforcement actions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Regulation by Enforcement Is Unsustainable, CFTC Chair Tells Congress

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam faced questions from the House Agriculture Committee hours after the latest SEC lawsuit rocked crypto markets

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Ether and Stablecoins Could be Commodities: CFTC Chair 

SEC chief Gary Gensler says everything except bitcoin could be a security, even ether, but the head of the CFTC doesn’t agree

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

CFTC Pursues First Case Against a DAO

The CFTC ordered the bZeroX DAO and its founders to pay a penalty of $250,000 and to cease and desist from further activity in the industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /

