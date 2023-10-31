Saudi Arabia

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Saudi Arabia.
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Saudi mega-project commits to $50M investment in Web3 gaming firm Animoca

Animoca Brands is partnering with NEOM to develop global Web3 services and a hub, supporting tech growth in the economic zone and Riyadh

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Saudi Arabia’s $620B Wealth Fund Has Backed Crypto-friendly VCs

Saudi Arabian wealth fund Sanabil now discloses its investments across the venture capital space, and many of them are into crypto

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Saudi World Cup Win Shows Argentina Fan Token the Red Card

What does Argentina’s fan token performance mean for Spain, Brazil, and Portugal supporters?

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

‘Saudis Bidding’ Meme Undermined by Crypto Investor Survey

Nearly half of Saudi Arabian crypto investors planned to buy more crypto before the bear market took hold, according to a recent survey

by David Canellis /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.