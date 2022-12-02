Scammers
There are a total of 4 articles associated with Scammers.
Nefarious fraudsters impersonating attorneys involved in the bankruptcy proceedings have been reaching out to Celsius’ creditors
by Michael Bodley /
US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24
More than 46,000 people were affected, the FTC found, though the total is just 3.3% of the losses reported for phone scams last year
Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield
by Jacquelyn Melinek /