Markets

Celsius Gets Cash Infusion From Prime Trust as Scammers Target Customers

Nefarious fraudsters impersonating attorneys involved in the bankruptcy proceedings have been reaching out to Celsius’ creditors

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Scammers Use of Meta Platforms Draws US Political Ire

US Senators asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail its current policies and practices to remove crypto scammers by Oct. 24

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Frauds and Scams Top $1B Since 2021, FTC Says

More than 46,000 people were affected, the FTC found, though the total is just 3.3% of the losses reported for phone scams last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

OpenSea Scammers Went Phishing and Caught Over 250 NFTs From 17 Users

Scammers made off with 254 NFTs, including a few Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, according to data from blockchain security firm PeckShield

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

