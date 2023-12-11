Securrency

Business

DTCC closes deal to buy Securrency amid TradFi-crypto integrations

Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

DTCC tees up institutional DeFi push with Securrency buy

Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Huobi Layoffs Cap Another Week of Cuts

Ex-head of State Street Digital lands CEO role at blockchain startup, while Zodia Custody and BitDAO add execs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ex-State Street Digital Head To Lead RegTech Blockchain Startup

Former State Street Digital lead Nadine Chakar says financial services are at “a critical tipping point” when it comes to blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree’s Latest ‘Blockchain-Enabled’ Funds To Use Ethereum, Stellar

The asset manager’s nine newest digital funds are slated to debut on the WisdomTree Prime app next quarter

by Ben Strack /
Finance

WisdomTree Set To Launch Digital Fund With Real-world Focus

$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street Sees ‘Significant Opportunity’ in Tokenization

Bank working on tokenizing funds and private assets in 2023 to improve efficiency and accessibility for clients, exec says

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

WisdomTree Amends Bitcoin ETF Application

Fund group names US Bank as custodian of its proposed trust after SEC rejection

by Ben Strack /
DeFiFinance

WisdomTree Plans to Launch More Crypto Offerings in 2022

Firm looks to offer “proof of concept” for how DeFi can transform financial services.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

U.S. Bank to Launch Crypto Custody

The fifth-largest bank in the US by assets is moving forward with its plans to invest in digital assets.

by Tanaya Macheel /
Finance

State Street, U.S. Bank in on $30M Securrency Raise

Securrency focuses on bringing crypto compliance tools to banks and financial institutions.

by Casey Wagner /

