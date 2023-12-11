Securrency
Financial market infrastructure giant seeks to facilitate “the enormous promise and potential of institutional DeFi,” CEO says
Financial infrastructure giant’s agreement to buy a blockchain-based tech firm comes as tokenization efforts gain steam
Ex-head of State Street Digital lands CEO role at blockchain startup, while Zodia Custody and BitDAO add execs
Former State Street Digital lead Nadine Chakar says financial services are at “a critical tipping point” when it comes to blockchain
The asset manager’s nine newest digital funds are slated to debut on the WisdomTree Prime app next quarter
$75 billion asset manager looks to bring mainstream assets, such as US Treasury bonds, onto the blockchain
Bank working on tokenizing funds and private assets in 2023 to improve efficiency and accessibility for clients, exec says
Fund group names US Bank as custodian of its proposed trust after SEC rejection
Firm looks to offer “proof of concept” for how DeFi can transform financial services.
The fifth-largest bank in the US by assets is moving forward with its plans to invest in digital assets.
Securrency focuses on bringing crypto compliance tools to banks and financial institutions.