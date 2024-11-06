Sherrod Brown
Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported
Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”
Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON
Sherrod Brown does not believe that there are clear enough crypto disclosures to protect Americans
US Sen. Tim Scott expected to urge US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to act, citing space’s “several high-profile failures”
Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams
The former presidential candidate’s initiative seeks to fund an advocacy organization and teach lawmakers about blockchain technology