Policy

Republican candidate Bernie Moreno defeats incumbent Sherrod Brown for US Senate seat 

Moreno was leading Brown 50.6% to 46% as of 11:30 pm ET, when 91% of votes had been reported

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Tomorrow will decide major Senate race in US crypto’s election efforts

Republican challenger Bernie Moreno captured the industry’s attention when he went up against a key member of the so-called “anti-crypto army”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Circle denies alleged ties to Justin Sun and Hamas in letter to lawmakers

Circle’s letter follows one from the Campaign for Accountability alleging ties to Justin Sun and TRON

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Sen. Brown pushes for ‘consistent, comprehensive’ crypto disclosures in letter

Sherrod Brown does not believe that there are clear enough crypto disclosures to protect Americans

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto Framework a Priority for Republican Senator Scott

US Sen. Tim Scott expected to urge US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to act, citing space’s “several high-profile failures”

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Google, Apple Asked to Review Protections Against Crypto App Fraud

Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Andrew Yang Turns to DAO in Web3 Lobbying Push

The former presidential candidate’s initiative seeks to fund an advocacy organization and teach lawmakers about blockchain technology

by Ben Strack /

