DeFi

Stader Labs preps liquid restaking token launch

rsETH is currently only available on testnet and claims 800 users

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Liquity aims to build on safety record with V2 using staked ether

The team behind the decentralized ether-backed stablecoin LUSD hopes to solve the “stablecoin trilemma”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Ethereum activity on the rise as on-chain metrics print fresh highs

A trio of on-chain metrics point to confidence in Ethereum’s underlying asset as institutions mull greater exposure to the asset class

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ethereum Developers Push Back Shanghai Upgrade to Early April

Core developers set date for Goerli testnet deployment of March 14, but mainnet — and staked ether withdrawals — will have to wait until April

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Will Lido Staked Ether Trigger the Next Big Crypto Crash?

StETH value has fallen below 6% ether parity over the past 72 hours

by Bessie Liu /

