Forward Guidance Newsletter

The Q4 outlook

Plus, checking in on crypto product development

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street unveils crypto ETFs with partner Galaxy

The three actively managed funds target equities in the blockchain and AI realms while seeking to manage volatility

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Did Prometheum just call ETH, ARB and UNI securities?

Plus, State Street continues its journey to be “the bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Can State Street make up ground in the crypto ETF arena?

The $4 trillion-plus asset management titan is not opting to launch spot bitcoin or ether products — at least not yet

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto hiring: Firms add TradFi veterans to executive ranks

Financial giant State Street is looking for a head of digital assets solutions and seeks to fill other crypto-related roles

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Big ETF players remain on the sidelines amid possible milestone bitcoin fund approval

Vanguard believes crypto’s investment case is “weak,” while State Street appears preoccupied with digital assets custody

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto hiring: DCG hires new CFO, BitGo taps former Genesis exec

State Street said goodbye to a longtime crypto executive this week

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Most Pro Investors Not Invested in Crypto, but About Half Consider Entrance Via ETPs

Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Markets

State Street and BlackRock Boost Silvergate Stake. What Is the Stock Doing?

World’s largest asset manager owned 7.2% stake in crypto bank, while one of the largest custody banks owns even more of the stock

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Ex-State Street Digital Head To Lead RegTech Blockchain Startup

Former State Street Digital lead Nadine Chakar says financial services are at “a critical tipping point” when it comes to blockchain

by Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street Sees ‘Significant Opportunity’ in Tokenization

Bank working on tokenizing funds and private assets in 2023 to improve efficiency and accessibility for clients, exec says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bringing Blockchain Infrastructure Tech to Wall Street

Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Gemini Acquires Crypto Trading Tech Platform Omniex

The buy allows the company to publicly launch a crypto prime-brokerage offering

by Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street Teams with Lukka to Expand Crypto Services

Partnership comes in response to increased crypto interest among traditional asset managers, alternatives managers

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BNY Mellon to Collaborate With Interbank Marketplace Pure Digital

BNY Mellon joins State Street to help build front-to-back office solution for transacting digital assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Rallies After Short-Lived Dip Below $30K

Signals of further institutional adoption could have triggered crypto’s early morning rally. BNY Mellon joined State Street and four other banks in offering custody support to crypto trading platform, Pure Digital.

by Morgan Chittum /
Finance

State Street Launches Digital Finance Unit for Crypto

America’s second-oldest bank looks to cement spot in future.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

State Street, U.S. Bank in on $30M Securrency Raise

Securrency focuses on bringing crypto compliance tools to banks and financial institutions.

by Casey Wagner /

