Plus, checking in on crypto product development
The three actively managed funds target equities in the blockchain and AI realms while seeking to manage volatility
Plus, State Street continues its journey to be “the bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation”
The $4 trillion-plus asset management titan is not opting to launch spot bitcoin or ether products — at least not yet
Financial giant State Street is looking for a head of digital assets solutions and seeks to fill other crypto-related roles
Vanguard believes crypto’s investment case is “weak,” while State Street appears preoccupied with digital assets custody
State Street said goodbye to a longtime crypto executive this week
Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs
World’s largest asset manager owned 7.2% stake in crypto bank, while one of the largest custody banks owns even more of the stock
Former State Street Digital lead Nadine Chakar says financial services are at “a critical tipping point” when it comes to blockchain
Bank working on tokenizing funds and private assets in 2023 to improve efficiency and accessibility for clients, exec says
Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street
The buy allows the company to publicly launch a crypto prime-brokerage offering
Partnership comes in response to increased crypto interest among traditional asset managers, alternatives managers
BNY Mellon joins State Street to help build front-to-back office solution for transacting digital assets
Signals of further institutional adoption could have triggered crypto’s early morning rally. BNY Mellon joined State Street and four other banks in offering custody support to crypto trading platform, Pure Digital.
America’s second-oldest bank looks to cement spot in future.
Securrency focuses on bringing crypto compliance tools to banks and financial institutions.