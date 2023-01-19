sudoswap

MarketsWeb3

Yuga Labs Blacklists Royalty-avoiding Marketplaces

LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Collector Sentiment Inches Up in December

NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

NFT Royalties Top $1.8 Billion: Galaxy Digital

Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Sudoswap Is Getting a New Governance Token

XMON holders will be the major shareholders of Sudoswap’s latest governance token

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Sudoswap Erupts as NFT Traders Capitalize on Royalty-Free Sales

The NFT ecosystem has gained a decentralized exchange in Sudoswap, but its royalty-free model means traders can sidestep creators

by David Canellis /

