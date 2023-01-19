sudoswap
There are a total of 5 articles associated with sudoswap.
LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs
by Shalini Nagarajan /
NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year
by Ornella Hernandez /
Royalties are not currently programmed into smart contracts, putting the responsibility on marketplaces to collect the fees for artists
by Casey Wagner /
XMON holders will be the major shareholders of Sudoswap’s latest governance token
by Bessie Liu /
The NFT ecosystem has gained a decentralized exchange in Sudoswap, but its royalty-free model means traders can sidestep creators
by David Canellis /