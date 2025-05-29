Swan Bitcoin

Business

Corporations could one day own a third of all BTC: Swan Bitcoin CIO

Strive board member Ben Werkman expects thousands of firms to hold BTC, if only “to protect themselves”

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Swan tells customers its partners have 0 tolerance for mixing services 

Swan’s banking and custodial partners “will no longer service clients who directly interact with bitcoin mixing services” the company told users Friday

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Swan Bitcoin Customers Struggle to Buy BTC

The bitcoin-only platform’s problems persisted as Swan’s chief executive bashed rival exchanges on Twitter

by Michael Bodley&Ben Strack /
Markets

NYDIG, BlockFi, Pantera, Circle All ‘Targeted’ in HubSpot Data Breach

HubSpot – which stores users’ names, email addresses and phone numbers – said that the breach was a “targeted incident focused on customers in the cryptocurrency industry”

by Morgan Chittum /

