Syscoin

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Syscoin.
article-image

Sponsored

L2s rooted in Bitcoin’s PoW could bring global scalability to blockchain’s core values

Merge-mining layer-2s with Bitcoin enables incredible network speeds to be achieved without sacrificing security

by Bart Hillerich /
article-image

Sponsored

What Are ZK Rollups? The Future of Smart Contract Blockchains

Are ZK rollups the layer-2 scaling solution that will help blockchains deliver a new secure and decentralized digital economy?

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
article-image

DeFiSponsored

POW Isn’t Dead: Merged Mining Solves Bitcoin’s Energy Problem

Bitcoin mining is at a historical level of unprofitability, but merged mining strategies could change the game

by John Lee Quigley /
article-image

DeFi

Syscoin Takes ‘Zero Knowledge’ Approach To Prevent Bridge Hacks

Blockworks exclusive: The layer-1 blockchain’s announcement comes amid a bevy of recent interest in zero-knowledge rollups

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: PayPal, Crypto.com Add to Digital Assets Headcount

PayPal brought aboard specialists to establish a crypto advisory council

by Ben Strack /

