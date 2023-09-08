Turkey

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Turkey.
BusinessWeb3

Founder of doomed Thodex exchange sentenced to over 11,000 years

Thodex, a Turkish crypto exchange, went belly up in 2021

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Turkish traders piled into PEPE and bitcoin as lira collapsed

US dollar stablecoins might be the most commonly traded crypto against Turkish lira, but memecoin PEPE has attracted plenty of volume

by David Canellis /
Business

Crypto Firms Rush To Help Earthquake Victims

Binance, which has partnered with Ukrainian companies ANC and VARUS amid the war with Russia, to airdop BNB to aid earthquake victims

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Cryptocurrencies Stable As Turkey Eyes Digital-Asset Regulation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a long-awaited bill regulating digital assets is ready, according to reports in local media. The contents of the bill have not been made public, but it’s expected to be hostile to digital assets, […]

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Survey Finds Turkey Crypto Usage Increased YoY, But Trust in Industry Has Fallen

Bitcoin is the most preferred digital asset by users in Turkey with 7 out of 10 market participants saying they trade BTC.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

