Turkey
Thodex, a Turkish crypto exchange, went belly up in 2021
by James Cirrone /
US dollar stablecoins might be the most commonly traded crypto against Turkish lira, but memecoin PEPE has attracted plenty of volume
by David Canellis /
Binance, which has partnered with Ukrainian companies ANC and VARUS amid the war with Russia, to airdop BNB to aid earthquake victims
by Ben Strack /
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a long-awaited bill regulating digital assets is ready, according to reports in local media. The contents of the bill have not been made public, but it’s expected to be hostile to digital assets, […]
by Sam Reynolds /
Bitcoin is the most preferred digital asset by users in Turkey with 7 out of 10 market participants saying they trade BTC.
by Jacquelyn Melinek /