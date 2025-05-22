Vanguard
Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says
Of course, a lot has happened since the 600+ survey respondents shared their thoughts between Aug. 15 and Oct. 1
Crypto products don’t fit in “a well-balanced, long-term investment portfolio,” Vanguard reiterates ahead of potential ether fund launches
Bitcoin miner Bitfarms cuts ties with its chief executive; Vanguard’s incoming leader could spur the firm to re-evaluate its crypto stance, some say
The fund giant will ultimately offer a bitcoin ETF, Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals founder says
Schwab Asset Management “continues to learn and hear from investors as to their investment needs and considerations for investing in bitcoin ETFs,” spokesperson says
Firm not allowing the trading of bitcoin ETFs an “objectionable position that interferes with investor choice,” Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals founder says
Vanguard believes crypto’s investment case is “weak,” while State Street appears preoccupied with digital assets custody
When a gargantuan asset manager is holding Bitcoin-related stocks, the temptation in crypto is to get over-excited
Vanguard, Charles Schwab and T. Rowe Price report lack of crypto demand and the space’s speculative nature as reasons for holding off
Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street