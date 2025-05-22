Vanguard

BusinessFinance

As more TradFi giants flock to crypto, Vanguard stands apart

Time and competition will push Vanguard to eventually update its “antiquated, 2013-era view of bitcoin,” Bitwise CIO says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

ETF investors lack interest in crypto, report finds?

Of course, a lot has happened since the 600+ survey respondents shared their thoughts between Aug. 15 and Oct. 1

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Still a no: Vanguard shoots down prospect of platforming ETH ETFs

Crypto products don’t fit in “a well-balanced, long-term investment portfolio,” Vanguard reiterates ahead of potential ether fund launches

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Eclipse Labs names new leader in week of CEO updates

Bitcoin miner Bitfarms cuts ties with its chief executive; Vanguard’s incoming leader could spur the firm to re-evaluate its crypto stance, some say

by Ben Strack /
Business

Yes, Vanguard’s new CEO supported BlackRock’s bitcoin ETF launch

The fund giant will ultimately offer a bitcoin ETF, Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals founder says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessFinance

Vanguard reiterates it has no bitcoin ETF plans. But what about Schwab?

Schwab Asset Management “continues to learn and hear from investors as to their investment needs and considerations for investing in bitcoin ETFs,” spokesperson says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

As spot bitcoin ETF volumes soar, Vanguard is blocking such trades

Firm not allowing the trading of bitcoin ETFs an “objectionable position that interferes with investor choice,” Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals founder says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Big ETF players remain on the sidelines amid possible milestone bitcoin fund approval

Vanguard believes crypto’s investment case is “weak,” while State Street appears preoccupied with digital assets custody

by Ben Strack /
Business

Vanguard’s $600 million ‘investment’ in bitcoin miners isn’t what you think

When a gargantuan asset manager is holding Bitcoin-related stocks, the temptation in crypto is to get over-excited

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Will Competitors Follow Fidelity’s Lead in 401(k) Bitcoin Offering?

Vanguard, Charles Schwab and T. Rowe Price report lack of crypto demand and the space’s speculative nature as reasons for holding off

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bringing Blockchain Infrastructure Tech to Wall Street

Vanguard and State Street partner with financial market infrastructure provider Symbiont to bring smart contracts to Wall Street

by Casey Wagner /

