Markets

Vietnam’s crypto investors remain cautious but hopeful for market uptick

Vietnam’s crypto market is maturing rapidly, with investors calling for more structured governance, a report by Kyros Ventures, Coin68 and Animoca Brands has found. Three-quarters of Vietnamese investors now support crypto regulation, despite the government not considering crypto as legal tender […]

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX Vietnam Readies to Pay Back Users — Once Courts Figure How Much

FTX users in Vietnam have reportedly received emails indicating they’ll eventually receive their funds, but exactly how much is anyone’s guess

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Vietnam’s Ancient8 Gets $6M To Build Infrastructure Software for GameFi

Vietnam-based GameFi infrastructure company Ancient8 is hoping to ride on the success of major crypto gaming title Axie Infinity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Vietnam To Devise Legal Framework for Crypto

Vietnam is once again conducting research into crypto in hopes it will guide a legal framework for governing digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

New $100M Fund Aims To Bolster Blockchain Development in Vietnam

The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms

by Ben Strack /

