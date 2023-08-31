Vietnam
Vietnam’s crypto market is maturing rapidly, with investors calling for more structured governance, a report by Kyros Ventures, Coin68 and Animoca Brands has found. Three-quarters of Vietnamese investors now support crypto regulation, despite the government not considering crypto as legal tender […]
FTX users in Vietnam have reportedly received emails indicating they’ll eventually receive their funds, but exactly how much is anyone’s guess
Vietnam-based GameFi infrastructure company Ancient8 is hoping to ride on the success of major crypto gaming title Axie Infinity
Vietnam is once again conducting research into crypto in hopes it will guide a legal framework for governing digital assets
The crypto platform seeks to offer DeFi projects liquidity incentives and achieve regulatory compliance for crypto firms