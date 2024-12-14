Web3 Watch

There are a total of 45 articles associated with Web3 Watch.
Web3

Web3 Watch: Treasure DAO launches L2 mainnet in ZKsync Elastic Chain ecosystem

Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Based on crypto’s wild history, AceTCG-inspired ‘Alpha Cards’ NFTs go live

Plus, Evrloot RPG launches on Polkadot Moonbeam chain

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: FIFA officially licenses blockchain-based mobile game

Plus, Suntory Group tokenizes Premium Malt’s beer on Avalanche

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: McDonald’s strikes up branding collaboration with Doodles

Plus, esports organization Team Liquid launches fan engagement platform on Sui

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Classic fighter Samurai Shodown comes to Sui

Plus, TapSwap plans to solve tap-to-earn with an all-new Web3 gaming platform

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SEC sets its sights on gaming 

The latest recipient of an SEC Wells notice is a Web3 gaming company

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Web3 Watch: MetalCore is leaving Immutable for Solana

Plus, Spanish football league LALIGA partners with Web3 betting platform Sportsbet.io

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Tap-to-earn game Hamster Kombat gears up for Season 2 

Plus, Moonray is planning a PlayStation 5 launch in 2025

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Karate Combat announces the launch of its UP L2

Plus, gaming companies Polemos and Buff partner up

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Lamborghinis are coming to the metaverse

Plus, Ubisoft is launching NFTs for its Captain Laserhawk shooter game

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Hippo-themed ‘Moo Deng’ memecoin soars to $255M market cap

Plus, Web3 music streaming service Audius launches monetization features to all users

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Solana announces second ‘Web3 phone’

Plus, Puma’s latest venture into Web3

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech team steps back, relinquishing control of platform

Plus, Osmosis goes cross-chain with Polaris DEX-aggregator

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EigenLayer announces 86M token airdrop for Season 2

Meanwhile, Euler returns with a V2 launch of its lending protocol

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Web3 Watch: Kakao and LINE unite to launch the L1 mainnet Kaia

Plus, Coinbase’s partnership with Borussia Dortmund goes beyond Germany

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Sony lends its name to Ethereum L2

Plus, ZKsync welcomes a social gaming ecosystem with 20M monthly active users

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: A second Trump token fiasco

Plus, the Ronin bridge pauses and Zora debuts a secondary market

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram launches browser, ‘mini app store’

Plus, DraftKings is done with NFTs and a Web3 travel app takes off

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Who needs an igloo? Pudgy Penguins is getting an L2

Plus, Telegram is cooking up something new that supports Web3

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Polymarket enters the spotlight amid turbulent week in politics

Plus, TON has a ton of future plans, and Blur still reigns supreme

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: EthCC attendees ask: “Where are the apps?”

Plus, a layer-1 for intellectual property is launching and Farcaster users peaked

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Crypto X users get a kick out of Solana blinks

Plus, crypto news loses views and Blast’s TVL declines

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: The Trump token that wasn’t

Plus, Polygon pops off and CryptoPunks fall

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram tap-to-earn is the new crypto gaming trend

Plus, a Snapshot Labs Web3 startup and the performance of Iggy’s MOTHER

by Jack Kubinec /

