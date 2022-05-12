Yellen

There are a total of 7 articles associated with Yellen.
MarketsPolicy

Yellen: UST Collapse Could Have Been Avoided With Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Secretary Yellen: Stablecoins Pose Significant Risk to Financial Stability

The Treasury will issue a “comprehensive report” on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins “shortly,” Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Market Wrap: Crypto Rises as European Mining Ban Falls Through

The EU bill to regulate crypto removed language that would have effectively banned mining, sending crypto markets up, while equities fell amid tensions with Russia

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Cryptos Fall as US Looks For New Ways to Punish Putin

Biden announced plans among the US, European Union and G7 nations to remove Russia’s trade status, deepening the economic burden on the country

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Ukraine-Russia Talks Fail, Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Talks between Russia and Ukraine ended in a stalemate, leaving investors with little hope for a diplomatic end to the conflict

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Jumps After White House Rolls Out Crypto Executive Order

The cryptocurrency was up as much as almost 10% intraday, before ending stock trading with a 7.96% pop

by Luke Conway /
Markets

BTC, ETH Momentum Stalls; Yellen Clarifies Crypto Regulation: Markets Wrap

BTC and ETH see their strong momentum stall on hawkish remarks from Jerome Powell, Janet Yellen provides clarity around ‘broker’ definition.

by Sam Martin /

