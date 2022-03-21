YGG

There are a total of 5 articles associated with YGG.
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Future of Play-To-Earn Gaming | Felix Sim and Gabby Dizon

Gabby Dizon and Felix Sim dive deep into play-to-earn gaming, guilds and crypto-gaming infrastructure

article-image

MarketsWeb3

The Sandbox Parent Animoca Brands Raises $359M to Build Out Open Metaverse

The new funding round increases Animoca’s valuation to $5.4 billion, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Bonds Sell-off on 6.2% CPI Print; Bitcoin Liquidations Spur Correction: Markets Wrap

CPI sees its hottest read in over 30 years of 6.2% year-over-year, BTC rallied on the inflation print but then corrected due to liquidations.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

YGG and MC and the NFT Gaming Craze: Markets Wrap

Yield Guild Games and Merit Circle lead the way in the NFT gaming craze. The video game industry has historically been early adopters of disruptive technology.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Takes a Breather; Fantom TVL Explodes: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin price retreats to $54,000 after a strong run while fundamentals remain strong, Fantom total value locked explodes; its price follows.

by Sam Martin /

