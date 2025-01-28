zero-knowledge tech

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Succinct’s SP1 bug sparks transparency debate in ZK security

While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Vitalik Buterin talks ways to make zk proofs more efficient

Binius operates over binary code and is designed to store information using bits

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

What is fully homomorphic encryption and how will it change blockchain?

FHE differs from zero-knowledge technology, as it can perform computation on top of encrypted data without revealing data points

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Funding Wrap: Zero-knowledge is back in the spotlight

Plus, the Beacon accelerator has its third demo day and a VanEck subsidiary invests in CCData

by Jack Kubinec /

