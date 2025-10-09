Kraken expands CME derivatives access to oil, gold and FX

Crypto exchange Kraken is expanding access to traditional derivatives markets by connecting U.S. traders directly to CME Group’s futures products, including energy, metals, equities, and foreign exchange.

Originally reported by the Block on Thursday, the company confirmed that its regulated futures commission merchant, Kraken Derivatives US, will facilitate trading in CME contracts such as oil, gold, silver, the S&P 500, and other major FX pairs like EUR, GBP, and JPY.

The move marks a significant step in Kraken’s push to bridge digital and traditional finance, positioning it alongside brokerages such as Robinhood, which have also expanded into conventional asset classes.

Kraken, reportedly exploring an initial public offering at a valuation near $20 billion, has been preparing this expansion since acquiring US retail futures platform NinjaTrader earlier this year for $1.5 billion — the largest crypto–TradFi acquisition to date. The firm launched CME-listed bitcoin and ether futures on Kraken Pro over the summer and now plans to extend its coverage to commodities, equities, fixed income, and FX markets.

CME, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, recently reported record crypto derivatives volume exceeding 340,000 contracts per day. The firm is also set to debut options on Solana and XRP futures on October 16.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

