401(k)

article-image

Policy

Republican Initiative Would Counter Labor Department Crypto 401(k) Caution

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who introduced the Financial Freedom Act last May in response to Labor Department guidance, has re-upped his proposed bill

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Senators Once Again Ask Fidelity to Stop Offering Bitcoin in 401(k)s

Three Senators reckon crypto is full of “charismatic wunderkinds and opportunistic fraudsters,” urging Fidelity to avoid bitcoin in 401(k)s

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

US Labor Dept. Urged to Rescind Crypto Guidance as Pushback Grows

The US Department of Labor continues to receive pushback on guidance issued in March restricting crypto for use in 401(k) retirement plans

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Labor Dept. Crypto Guidance is “Arbitrary and Capricious,” ForUsAll Lawsuit Alleges

Company’s CEO says the government agency has “no legal authority” to limit individuals’ crypto investments

by Ben Strack /

