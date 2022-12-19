Alesia Haas

Alesia Haas, the CFO of Coinbase, is making strides in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector by expertly navigating the financial intricacies of the rapidly growing industry. Haas plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets and their integration into mainstream finance.
Markets

Crypto Insiders Ready for Final Stock Trades of a Brutal Year

A few major plays from prominent crypto bigwigs have pushed the total value of insider stock buys this year far beyond sales

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Rolls Out Test of Fee-free Trading

Trading fees have historically make up the bulk of Coinbase’s revenue, but the exchange is trying to diversity its business lines

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Coinbase Expects ‘Softer’ First Quarter After Strong Q4

Lower crypto asset prices are partly driving the trend seen in the first few months of 2022, execs say

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Blockchain Industry Executives Set to Testify Before Congress

CEOs of FTX and Circle among the company leaders to speak at a Financial Services commitee hearing on the future of finance.

by Ben Strack /

