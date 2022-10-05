Anchorage

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Anchorage.
article-image

Markets

Anchorage Adds Asian Institutional Partnerships

Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

KKR Leads Anchorage Series D Raise at $3B valuation

Private equity firm KKR to lead the Anchorage Series D investment round, signaling growing interest in digital asset custody.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Finance

Anchorage Hires Bank of America, Celsius Alum as Head of Sales

In an effort to meet growing institutional demand, Anchorage Digital has hired former Celsius global head of business development Camilla Churcher as its new head of sales.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

PayPal, Visa Join $300M Round for Blockchain Capital

The company’s fifth fundraising, also known as “Fund V,” was oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with investors from around the world, the company said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

BankProv Partners With Anchorage for Ethereum-backed Loans

Publicly-listed BankProv to offer its institutional clients this new loan product.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

People

Gone Crypto: From Wall Street to Anchorage Head of Finance

“I heard about cryptography from the security engineering team,” Veltman said. “And then, as I started learning about blockchain, it really resonated with me from an intellectual standpoint.”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Sovereign Wealth Funds are Looking to Buy Bitcoin

Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.

by Tanaya Macheel /
article-image

Finance

GIC’s Anchorage Investment Sheds Light on Future of Digital Assets

Singapore’s GIC and Temasek rank in the top 10 of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. When one of them makes a move like investing in Anchorage, the “crypto bank” for financial institutions, Asia’s money watchers take note. GIC generally focuses […]

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.