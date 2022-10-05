Anchorage
Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions
Private equity firm KKR to lead the Anchorage Series D investment round, signaling growing interest in digital asset custody.
In an effort to meet growing institutional demand, Anchorage Digital has hired former Celsius global head of business development Camilla Churcher as its new head of sales.
The company’s fifth fundraising, also known as “Fund V,” was oversubscribed at its $300 million hard cap with investors from around the world, the company said.
Publicly-listed BankProv to offer its institutional clients this new loan product.
“I heard about cryptography from the security engineering team,” Veltman said. “And then, as I started learning about blockchain, it really resonated with me from an intellectual standpoint.”
Sovereign wealth funds, the investment arms of cash-rich nations, are coming for bitcoin as they look at new strategies to protect their interests after the last 18 months of global economic turmoil.
Singapore’s GIC and Temasek rank in the top 10 of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. When one of them makes a move like investing in Anchorage, the “crypto bank” for financial institutions, Asia’s money watchers take note. GIC generally focuses […]