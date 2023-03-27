Apecoin

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Apecoin.
Web3

No New NFT Collections for ApeCoin DAO, Community Says

More than 84% of delegates said no to the latest proposal

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Crypto Sector Bounces Hard, Outperforms DeFi

Major projects including decentraland and enjincoin are leading a metaverse renaissance across crypto markets over the year so far

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape, CryptoPunk NFT Floor Prices Lag Bitcoin

NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Rarible Revamps Marketplace, ApeCoin DAO Adds Bug Bounty

A new Twitter feature enables NFT marketplaces to embed NFTs with tweets

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Ether Dominance Rises as Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency markets lit up over the past week, with all but three top-100 digital assets booking gains

by David Canellis /
Markets

A16z Leads $25M Raise for NFT-focused Co:Create Protocol

The new endeavor aims to enable NFT projects to launch their own native tokens

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Nexo To Allow Investors To Earn Yields on Bored Ape-inspired Token

Nexo customers can earn up to a 12% annual percentage rate for holding ApeCoin (APE) with the crypto platform

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

ApeCoin in for Volatile Ride as Exchanges List Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked Crypto

The token plunged from $39.4 to $6.31 Thursday morning, according to Coinbase

by Morgan Chittum /

