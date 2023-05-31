Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes, the influential co-founder and former CEO of BitMEX, has been a driving force in the world of cryptocurrency trading and derivatives. With his deep understanding of financial markets and keen business acumen, Hayes has left an indelible mark on the landscape of macro economics, digital assets and decentralized finance. As the industry experiences rapid change and continuous news, staying informed is essential. For the latest updates on Arthur Hayes' endeavors and insights, as well as other thought leaders in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, follow Blockworks for comprehensive coverage, expert analysis, and up-to-date information.