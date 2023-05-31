Arthur Hayes
The investment head of Maelstrom, the inaugural fund from BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes’ family office, predicts a large portion of global GDP will be transacted via blockchain
The blockchain infrastructure provider said Hayes has been advising them on their latest derivative product on an “ongoing basis.”
BitMEX co-founder Ben Delo will carry out his sentence of 30 months of probation without being confined at home
BitMEX co-founders Hayes and Delo face up to a year in prison in what the DOJ said was a “willful failure” to implement AML and KYC programs
