Web3

Azuki DAO may sue over $40M mint that looked just like the original

Buyers of the new Azuki collection had complained that the NFTs are too similar to the old ones. Now, their DAO may sue

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Azuki admits it ‘missed the mark’ on Elementals mint amid criticism

Azukis’ floor has plummeted over 30% in the last 24 hours, according to Blur

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Transforming Dust Into Prizes: LooksRare’s NFT Raffle Hits the Market

The company developed the raffle using a custom smart contract, and said it plans to release the repository as open source in the near future

by James Cirrone /
Web3

NFT Index Investing Has New Entrant With JPEGz Tokenized Basket

The latest NFT token will include 10 popular NFT projects including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki and Cool Cats

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape, CryptoPunk NFT Floor Prices Lag Bitcoin

NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Adds to Portfolio, Nike Creates NFT Marketplace

Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Azuki NFTs Set Record for Most Expensive Skateboards in History

The Azuki community forked out $2.5 million in ether for exclusive NFTs representing gold-plated skateboards

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Azuki Among Latest NFT Projects To Gain VC Funding: Report

Chiru Labs would reportedly be valued at least $300 million once the round closes

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Trading Volumes Spike on Azuki NFTs After Creator Admits to Failed Projects

Azuki founder Zagabond revealed he was part of three failed NFT projects within the past year

by Ornella Hernandez /

