Azuki
Buyers of the new Azuki collection had complained that the NFTs are too similar to the old ones. Now, their DAO may sue
Azukis’ floor has plummeted over 30% in the last 24 hours, according to Blur
The company developed the raffle using a custom smart contract, and said it plans to release the repository as open source in the near future
The latest NFT token will include 10 popular NFT projects including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki and Cool Cats
NFT marketplace volumes are at their highest point since May, while average sales for blue chips are rising
Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Azuki community forked out $2.5 million in ether for exclusive NFTs representing gold-plated skateboards
Chiru Labs would reportedly be valued at least $300 million once the round closes
Azuki founder Zagabond revealed he was part of three failed NFT projects within the past year