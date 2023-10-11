Barclays

Finance

BlackRock, Barclays use JPMorgan blockchain app in milestone trade

Tokenizing money market fund shares as collateral via private blockchain network reduces friction in meeting margin calls, BlackRock executive says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

No Crypto Clarity Because Regulators Thought It Would Die: Barclays Exec

How far can ‘regulation by enforcement’ go before a clear legal framework for crypto becomes a real necessity, rather than pipe dream?

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Barclays Takes Punt on Crypto Firm Copper in Latest Funding Round

The conclusion of Copper’s latest funding round follows months of previous deliberations with the UK’s financial regulator, the FCA

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Oil Reverses After Multi-Year High: Markets Wrap

Oil benchmarked a six-year high then tumbled after OPEC+ chaos, resulting in spat between Saudi Arabia and UAE.

by Morgan Chittum /

