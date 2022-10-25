Beanstalk

DeFi

NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN

A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Playing the ‘We’re Not Terra’ Stablecoin Game

As US policymakers mull a moratorium on algorithmic stablecoins, some upstarts are still searching for alternatives to the fiat-backed variety

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Algo Stablecoin Protocol Beanstalk Relaunches Following $180M Hack

Beanstalk is hoping its revamped launch will help buoy issues pertaining to its security and trust following a major hack in April.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Team Behind Hacked Beanstalk Stablecoin Raises $9M for Market Protocol

The Root Labs raise precedes Beanstalk’s “Replanting” relaunch strategy

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

Algo Stablecoin Protocol Beanstalk Cut Down by Governance Hijack

A giant ‘flash-loan’ of over $1 billion in stablecoins befell the Beanstalk DeFi experiment

by Macauley Peterson /

