PeopleSupply Shock

Investor who bought bitcoin at $5 says Saylor is making a $1.5B mistake

The investor criticized Michael Saylor’s plan to render his personal bitcoin holdings inaccessible to anyone else forever

by Pete Rizzo /
Business

Abra, William Barhydt named in Texas State Securities Board cease and desist

Following a March 2023 interview with Barhydt, “parties collectively operating as Barhydt” were “collectively insolvent or nearly insolvent”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Abra Launching First US Regulated Crypto Bank

The digital asset company hopes to offer crypto yields with TradFi safeguards

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

Crypto Startup Abra Enters Institutional Asset Management Business

The company is looking to hire a head of trading strategies who would focus on building out quantitative crypto trading models

by Michael Bodley /

