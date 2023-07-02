Bitpanda

There are a total of 6 articles associated with Bitpanda.
article-image

Business

Crypto funding: Mythical Games, One Trading come out on top in $90M week

Gaming and DeFi had another good week

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Coinbase Makes International Moves as US Regulators Stall

Coinbase demanded that the SEC offer clarity on crypto regulation

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

Bitpanda Moving Into DeFi With Its Latest Multichain Token System

PANDAS will let developers deploy tokens across multiple chains with just a few clicks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitpanda To Slash Nearly 30% of Workforce, Citing Recession Threat

The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Valuation Spikes 242% to $4.1B in Five Months

Bitpanda’s previous valuation of $1.2 billion was announced in March, when the company first marked its unicorn status.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

