Block.one

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Block.one.
article-image

Web3

EOS Network Participants May Take Action Against Block.One Following ‘Failed Promises’

B1 has failed to invest a promised $1 billion into the EOS ecosystem, Yves La Rose, the CEO of EOS Network Foundation says

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase’s $100M Settlement, Largest Since BlockFi

Coinbase’s settlement with a New York regulator marks one of the industry’s largest to date in US dollar terms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Thiel Backed Institutional Exchange Bullish Goes Live

With backing from Peter Thiel, Galaxy Digital and Block.one, the Gibraltar-based exchange could disrupt the institutional trading market. But it is not without controversy.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.