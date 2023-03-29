bZx

DeFi

DAO Governance Could Change Following This Court Ruling

Members of bZx DAO considered a “general partnership” with liability ramifications

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

CFTC Racked Up Crypto Enforcement Record in Past Year

The CFTC said Thursday that 20% of its 82 enforcement actions for the 2022 fiscal year dealt with crypto industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiPolicy

CFTC Pursues First Case Against a DAO

The CFTC ordered the bZeroX DAO and its founders to pay a penalty of $250,000 and to cease and desist from further activity in the industry

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Hacked DAO Faces Lawsuit as Users Try To Recoup Stolen Funds

Law firm claims all parties involved in a DAO’s governance are liable for the protocol’s alleged “negligence and illegality”

by Ben Strack /

