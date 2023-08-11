California

Policy

California releases updated cryptocurrency campaign donation policies

Updated disclosure policies in California state that campaigns have to immediately convert cryptocurrency contributions into USD

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

How Blockchain Can Make Government Work Better For Citizens

One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business

by James Cirrone /
Policy

California DAO Bill Would Fix Existing Laws’ ‘Fatal Flaws,’ a16z Exec Says

New proposal “a significant improvement” over other state laws that essentially define DAOs as LLCs, a16z crypto’s General Counsel Miles Jennings tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Coinbase Fronts Supreme Court Over User Lawsuits in Crypto First

As the SEC barrels down on Coinbase, the top US exchange is in Supreme Court over lawsuits its says should be handled in arbitration

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

California Pilots Blockchain Car Title Management System on Tezos Fork

The Department of Motor Vehicles in California collaborates with Tezos and Oxhead Alpha

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Fake Uniswap, Wintermute Reps Con Californian Crypto Curious

Californian regulators have issued consumer warnings against 16 crypto broker scams, with one victim losing $14,000 to a fake Uniswap venture

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Google Agrees To Boost Compliance Program in DOJ Legal Battle

The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

California Regulator Files Desist and Refrain Order Against Nexo

The state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleges the crypto company’s interest accounts are unqualified securities

by Ben Strack /
Policy

California Governor Newsom Vetoes Crypto Bill

The governor said the bill would have cost California “tens of millions” of dollars and the state would wait for federal policymakers to reach their own conclusions on crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

California Overturns Ban on Political Crypto Donations

The Fair Political Practices Commission of California has walked back a previous ban against crypto donations to political campaigners.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FalconX Valuation Doubles to $8B Despite Crypto Market Turmoil

Digital assets platform looking to mergers and acquisitions, product expansion after $150 million Series D round

by Ben Strack /
Policy

California Unveils Crypto Executive Order as Competition for US Crypto Capital Builds

The world’s fifth-largest economy is positioning itself to become a hub for the digital asset industry

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender in CA, Bitcoiners May Have To Rewrite Constitution

Making bitcoin legal tender may also clear up tax issues around the cryptocurrency, advocates say

by Casey Wagner /

