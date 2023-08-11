California
Updated disclosure policies in California state that campaigns have to immediately convert cryptocurrency contributions into USD
One San Jose city official is keen on using blockchain tech to conduct government business
New proposal “a significant improvement” over other state laws that essentially define DAOs as LLCs, a16z crypto’s General Counsel Miles Jennings tells Blockworks
As the SEC barrels down on Coinbase, the top US exchange is in Supreme Court over lawsuits its says should be handled in arbitration
The Department of Motor Vehicles in California collaborates with Tezos and Oxhead Alpha
Californian regulators have issued consumer warnings against 16 crypto broker scams, with one victim losing $14,000 to a fake Uniswap venture
The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e
The state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleges the crypto company’s interest accounts are unqualified securities
The governor said the bill would have cost California “tens of millions” of dollars and the state would wait for federal policymakers to reach their own conclusions on crypto
The Fair Political Practices Commission of California has walked back a previous ban against crypto donations to political campaigners.
Digital assets platform looking to mergers and acquisitions, product expansion after $150 million Series D round
The world’s fifth-largest economy is positioning itself to become a hub for the digital asset industry
Making bitcoin legal tender may also clear up tax issues around the cryptocurrency, advocates say