BusinessFinance

The bid for a climate-conscious spot bitcoin ETF presses on

Despite missing the first wave of spot bitcoin ETF launches, the planned fund would address investors’ environmental concerns, 7RCC CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

This proposed bitcoin ETF has a twist. Would investors bite?

Another fund issuer has joined the crowded field of players trying to launch a US spot bitcoin fund, and it seeks to be different

by Ben Strack /
Business

State-backed Chinese Developer Unit Wants Hong Kong Crypto License: Report

The fintech subsidiary of China’s Greenland Holdings reportedly wants in on crypto, NFTs and carbon credits

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Major Energy Companies Are Trading Tokenized Emissions Credits

Natural gas outfit PureWest is trading tokenized emissions credits with major methanol producer Proman, a long-regarded blockchain use case

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Upstart Crypto Carbon Credits Platform Raises $2B to Tap ‘Internet of Energy’

The partnership behind the trading platform is designed to marry digital assets and carbon trading products to capitalize on the growing interest of institutional investors in both sectors

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Blockchain Tech Is Key to Combating Climate Change, Report Says

Smart contracts boost transparency of clean energy projects, according to the report

by Ben Strack /

