Business

Citadel Securities says Terraform acted in ‘bad faith’ by alleging role in UST depeg

In response to a motion to compel from Terraform, Citadel Securities cites their “baseless” theory

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Terraform targets Citadel Securities alleging potential connection to UST depeg

Terraform seeks documents from Citadel, alleging there’s a possibility Citadel was involved in the UST depeg

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Finance Giants Join Forces To Launch Crypto Exchange

Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets among the firms backing the new company

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial Building Crypto Trading Platform

Firms say new marketplace addresses the deficiency in the current crypto market structure that’s holding back wider adoption

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Ex-Citadel CTO Leaves For Position at Market Maker GSR

Former Citadel Securities CTO John Macdonald has joined GSR to expand trading offerings and technology

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Sequoia and Paradigm Invest $1.15B in Citadel Securities

Chicago-based market maker is looking to extend its reach to crypto

by Ben Strack /
Markets

SEC’s Gensler Signals that Banning Payment for Order Flow is Possibility

As problems mount with the practice popularized by Robinhood, a USC finance professor argues the alternative may be worse.

by Sam Reynolds /

