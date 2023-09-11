Coinbase Cloud

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Coinbase Cloud.
Business

You no longer need 32 ETH to stake on Coinbase Cloud

Partial staking will be coming to Coinbase Wallet in “the coming weeks”

by James Cirrone /
DeFiMarkets

Coinbase Cloud, Figment Back New Liquid Staking Protocol

New offering developed by Alluvial is designed to meet compliance and security standards for institutions

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Coinbase – the AWS of Crypto | Joe Lallouz

Joe Lallouz discusses Coinbase Cloud, staking markets and the future of Web3 infrastructure.

by Garrett Harper /
Markets

Bitwise Releases DeFi Outlook: Markets Wrap

Bitwise predicts Amazon-like disruption from DeFi over the coming decade, Coinbase Cloud aims to be the AWS of digital asset infrastructure.

by Sam Martin /

